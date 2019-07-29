Newcastle United 'close' to transfer breakthrough
Newcastle United are “close” to agreeing a deal for Stanley N’Soki, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 12:00
The Paris Saint-Germain defender is a transfer target for the club, which is looking to recruit a left-back this summer.
And L’Equipe report that the two clubs are edging closer to an agreement over the 20-year-old.
N’Soko, a target for United last summer, is available for around £10million.
Newcastle signed striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim in a deal worth up to £40million last summer.