Newcastle United closing in on deal for French winger as Steve Bruce confirms Magpies' interest
Newcastle United are hoping to conclude a deal for French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Magpies are yet to agree a fee for the player, with Nice holding out for more than £20million for the out-of-favour 22-year-old.
But Bruce, who faced the media at the club’s Benton training base for the first time since taking the job alongside club record signing Joelinton, confirmed Saint-Maximin is a player on his wanted list this summer.
He said: “I don’t think it’s on the verge of happening but it’s somebody we have looked at, it’s somebody we have indentified. We’ll see what happens.“
Meanwhile, Bruce met owner Mike Ashley at the training ground and he says talks with the Sports Direct tycoon were positive – but he says he will be no one’s ‘yes man’.
When asked on the issue, he said: “That’s not the case.
“We have to take the club forward. The core of the team is the one which romped away with the Championship.
“This team have done remarkably well over the last two years but we have to move forward. I’m too long in the tooth to be anyone’s ‘yes man’.
“I can only report on how he has been with me. He has been straight down the line with the conversations we have had.
“He (Ashley) was very positive. He enjoyed watching training, the work the players did. He is positive ahead of the season.”
When asked about whether a prospective takeover came up in talks with Ashley, Bruce said: “No. Just get on with it. We did not talk about it.”