Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley 'opposed' post-takeover stake for Mike Ashley

Ashley is demanding co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi repay a £10million loan made during last year’s takeover. The club’s former owner claims that the terms of the loan, which was to cover legal and other costs, were breached when Staveley said she was “looking forward” to having Sports Direct signage removed at the stadium.

In the latest court filing, seen by The Athletic, it’s claimed that there had been discussions last summer about Ashley “retaining a small stake” in the club, which was sold to a consortium led by Staveley for £305million last October.

Former Newcastle United co-owner Mike Ashley.

According to Ashley, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the Premier League club, had been “open” to him keeping a shareholding. However, Staveley, according to the documents, was “opposed” to Ashley staying involved.