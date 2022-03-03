Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media, bought the club from Mike Ashley late last year in a £305million deal.

However, co-owner Staveley today revealed that there had been a chance to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale by Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, before an agreement was reached with Ashley.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Staveley said: "We had the opportunity to look at Chelsea – a wonderful club – but there was only ever one club for us, Newcastle."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley.

Abramovich confirmed yesterday that Chelsea had been put up for sale. The billionaire said: “Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.