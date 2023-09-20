Newcastle United co-owner delivers ‘strong’ verdict following Champions League draw v AC Milan
Newcastle United co-owners Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have reacted to the goalless draw v AC Milan in the Champions League.
Less than two-years after Newcastle were taken over in the Premier League relegation zone they returned to the Champions League to face Milan at the San Siro. It was the club’s first match in Europe’s elite competition in over 20 years.
Despite the home side dominating the chances in the game, Eddie Howe’s side were able to show resolve and keep a second consecutive clean sheet for the first time since January and pick up a hard-earned point against the seven-time European champions.
Following the match, Magpies co-owner Reuben tweeted a picture of himself stood alongside Amanda Staveley and Ghodoussi at the San Siro along with the caption: “Strong point away from home - thank you to our traveling supporters for making the long journey @NUFC.”
Ghodoussi also stressed the value of the point in the group stage opener as he posted: “We came, we saw, and then took a point #wewerethegladiators“
United head coach Eddie Howe said after the match, which was his first in the Champions League: “We were determined to defend our goal, yes our goalkeeper played well but it was a really good defensive display in a very hostile atmosphere and a very difficult place to come. Can’t underestimate the power of that draw.”
Newcastle face Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park next month as they look to qualify from the ‘group of death’.