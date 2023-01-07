Newcastle United co-owner highlights priority after shock FA Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben is focusing on a ‘big’ second half of the season after a shock FA Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday
A Josh Windass brace in the second half put Wednesday 2-0 ahead before substitute Bruno Guimaraes pulled a goal back for Newcastle. It’s the second consecutive season Eddie Howe’s side have been knocked out at the third round of the FA Cup for the second season running by League One opposition.
But Reuben was quick to be the voice of reason following the disappointing result as he congratulated Sheffield Wednesday on their win before looking ahead.
“It happens,” Reuben posted on Twitter. “The team worked hard but it wasn’t meant to be congratulations to @swfc and best of luck for the next round. Big 2h of the season for @NUFC.”
It was the first time Newcastle had conceded a goal in almost 10 hours of football as they were beaten for the first time in 16 matches. Now they look to bounce back with their a vital Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at St James’s Park on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).