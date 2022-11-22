Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi delivers 12-word Saudi Arabia verdict

Saudi Arabia came from 1-0 down as Lionel Messi’s early penalty was cancelled out by second half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari. The Gulf state’s surprise win against one of the pre-tournament favourites in Qatar ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run.

Newcastle are 80-per-cent owned by the Saudi state’s Public Investment Fund with Ghodoussi’s PCP Capital Partners owning a 10-per-cent stake. And following the match, Ghodoussi took to Twitter to react.

The Iranian-born businessman posted: “What a win!!! Saudi were hungry and fought hard. So well deserved #SaudiArabia #WorldcupQatar2022 #Argentina.”

The Newcastle squad will be travelling to Saudi Arabia next month for a warm-weather training camp during the World Cup break. Eddie Howe’s side will face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal on December 8.

The match will be played the day before the World Cup quarter-final ties get under way. Newcastle have five active players currently at the World Cup who are set to miss the game with Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope away with England and Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar representing Brazil and Switzerland respectively.

Al-Hilal also have 12 representatives for the Saudi Arabian national team in Qatar. Should they progress out of their group, all 12 of those players are likely to miss the friendly match in Riyadh next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, husband of Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley waves a flag in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)