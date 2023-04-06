News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
2 minutes ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
13 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

Mehrdad Ghodoussi tells Newcastle United co-owner his plans after 5-1 win at West Ham United

Mehrdad Ghodoussi was in a celebratory mood following Newcastle United’s 5-1 win at West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Apr 2023, 02:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Braces from Callum Wilson and Joelinton plus a delicate chip from Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim their joint biggest win of the season and make it four Premier League wins in a row.

The win sees Newcastle remain third in the Premier League table with 10 games remaining, three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the match, Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben saying how he would be celebrating the side’s latest win.

“I’ll be on the cans tonight,” Ghodoussi posted on Twitter after the 5-1 triumph at the London Stadium.

Most Popular

The reference of ‘cans’ , whether deliberate or not, pays homage to Newcastle’s takeover which eventually went through in October 2021. ‘Cans’ was the term used by Newcastle supporters to celebrate the takeover being approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday night’s convincing win saw The Magpies remain third in the Premier League table with 10 games to go in the season. Eddie Howe’s side will remain in London ahead of Saturday’s visit to Brentford (3pm kick-off) as they look to make it five wins in a row.

West Ham UnitedJoelintonCallum WilsonPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur