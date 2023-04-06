Braces from Callum Wilson and Joelinton plus a delicate chip from Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim their joint biggest win of the season and make it four Premier League wins in a row.

The win sees Newcastle remain third in the Premier League table with 10 games remaining, three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with a game in hand.

After the match, Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben saying how he would be celebrating the side’s latest win.

“I’ll be on the cans tonight,” Ghodoussi posted on Twitter after the 5-1 triumph at the London Stadium.

The reference of ‘cans’ , whether deliberate or not, pays homage to Newcastle’s takeover which eventually went through in October 2021. ‘Cans’ was the term used by Newcastle supporters to celebrate the takeover being approved.

