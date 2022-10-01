A Miguel Almiron brace and first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff saw The Magpies cruise to a convincing win at Craven Cottage.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men early on as Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a red card following a VAR check.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid then netted a late consolation for the hosts but it did little to dampen the spirits of the 2,300 Newcastle fans in attendance as they made their voices heard throughout the afternoon.

United’s support is made even more impressive by the fact that there were no trains operating to or from Newcastle on Saturday due to a rail strike.

And their efforts weren’t lost on Reuben as he tweeted: “Great performance from @NUFC.