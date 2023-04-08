A second half David Raya own goal and a fine strike from Alexander Isak saw Newcastle cancel out Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty and secure a fifth straight Premier League win. The match was dominated by several VAR decisions that worked both for and against Newcastle.

Toney had an early goal ruled out by VAR before a lengthy check saw Brentford awarded a penalty late in the first half which the former Magpies striker converted having missed an earlier spot-kick. Callum Wilson then saw a goal ruled out for handball but Newcastle were able to see out the 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second Brentford penalty saw Isak’s high foot connect with Rico Henry inside the area. It was a contentious challenge that ultimately saw referee Chris Kavanagh go to the monitor and award The Bees a spot kick.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer hit out at the decision with some expletives on social media but co-owner Reuben was more measured in his response.

“Not specific about today - but it’s clear VAR whilst a positive addition takes too much time and varies to inconsistently from game to game,” he tweeted.