Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi host boardroom meeting

That’s the view of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) after representatives net co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St James’s Park.

NUST, which never had a meeting with former owner Mike Ashley, have issued a statement following an “introductory” meeting in the boardroom at St James’s Park last week.

Staveley and Ghodoussi – who led a consortium which took over the club, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last October – spoke about their “passion for fan engagement” at the meeting, according to NUST.

A NUST statement read: “The meeting was a success as the owners confirmed they shared a passion for fan engagement, and reiterated their belief in the importance of fan contribution to Newcastle United.

“It was agreed that the Trust would play a role in helping the club with its formal structured dialogue policy, which the club hopes to evolve after the season ends.

“The Trust understands that keeping the club in the Premier League must be the focus of everyone at the club, including co-owners and fans, and when this important objective and season are finished, the club will work on their relationship with fans and how that will look moving forward.

“Six months into the takeover, current owners have already surpassed the previous owner.

"Amanda and Mehrdad taking time out of their very busy schedule to meet with the Trust face to face is something that failed to happen in 14 years of Mike Ashley’s ownership.

"It is a promising sign for all Newcastle United supporters that current co-owners of the club have made such an effort to be accessible to the Trust and the wider fan base.

“We are incredibly excited and motivated to work with the club and co-owners to build a better future for Newcastle United fans in terms of how the club and supporters can best engage with one another.

“As a gesture of tremendous goodwill, the club has offered the Trust the opportunity to host its AGM at St James’s Park in 2023.

“Now is the time to make this, England’s largest Supporters Trust, even bigger as Newcastle United becomes bigger and better.

"We are emboldened by the positive words of owners and club from our meeting on Friday, and believe the future is incredibly bright for this football club. A strong Newcastle United Supporters Trust can help a strong Newcastle United.

“In the coming weeks and months, the Trust Board will be seeking the views of Trust members on key aspects of the club and supporting it to help better inform the club when structured dialogue begins.

“We hope to be able to update members in the near future with more positive developments involving the Trust and the football club. The Trust exists to help give fans a voice directly with their football club.

"After many years of division between fans and club the city, region, and supporters find themselves with owners we both trust and believe in.”