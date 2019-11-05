According to the Daily Star, Redfearn resigned from his post citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ with assistant Liam Bramley.

The report claims Redfearn became “increasingly disillusioned” by the structure of the coaching set-up at St James's Park in recent weeks.

The report states: “It’s understood he has found it difficult to form a positive working relationship with assistant Liam Bramley, who was appointed as his deputy against his wishes by Ben Dawson, who is Bramley's close friend and Head of non-first team coaching.

Neil Redfearn is unveiled at Anfield on June 8, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Redfearn believed Bramley wasn't suited to the role and in the end feared the problems were starting to overshadow and hinder the development of players under his coaching and leadership.”

Redfearn was only appointed in the summer, replacing disgraced former Newcastle legend Peter Beardsley in the post.

Beardsley was banned from football for eight months after being found guilty of racially abusing young black players at Newcastle.

Confirming the news, NUFC released a statement on their official website.

It reads: “Newcastle United can confirm that Neil Redfearn has stepped down from his role as head coach of the club’s under-23 side.

“He officially took up the position in June 2019 and also assisted Ben Dawson during the first team’s pre-season trip to China in July.