Carrick’s side went down 3-2 at the hands of the Gunners in the FA Youth Cup following Osman Kamara’s strike in the dying embers of the game. Having twice come back from a goal behind, the Magpies couldn’t repeat the feat for a third time and were eliminated from the competition after a hard-fought encounter against their opponents.

Managed by former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, the Gunners secured their passage to the next round in the 89th minute following a smart finish from Kamara. The clash on Tuesday night was played at St James’s Park in-front of just shy of 1,000 hardy supporters in attendance on a bitterly cold night on Tyneside.

Osman Kamara's late strike secured the win for Arsenal (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ahead of the game, Carrick wanted his players to handle the pressure of playing at the stadium and challenged them to express themselves. When asked post-match if he believed his side had followed his wishes, Carrick told the Gazette: “I did yeah. There were a few lads playing out of position, our bench had five Under-16’s on it.

“Only Tommy [Bryant] got on the pitch for a couple of minutes but as an experience for those boys, it was a big experience and hopefully a positive one. Not the feeling of disappointment, but hopefully it was a positive one [overall] and that’s what these nights should be about.

“We’ve got the disappointment and the lads feel that now, but hopefully they will be better for it in the future. I was pleased with the way they went about their business in all aspects.

“Even the way they responded to the late goal, I thought we responded positively and finished the game strong. There were so many good signs and I said that to the lads, there were so many positive signs.

“We’re disappointed but at the same time, we can’t lose sight of the progress they’ve made and the character they’ve shown.”

As mentioned, Newcastle twice came from behind to level the game and could easily have come out of the contest with a win, but it simply wasn’t to be on the night. Despite the disappointment, Carrick is hopeful his side can take pride in their performance.

Carrick said: “The lads are devastated, they gave everything. I was really proud of the lads.

“Individually and as a team they stuck together. It was a tough game, we knew it would be, but those are the types of experiences we want for the lads.

“We scored some good goals and I thought we were a threat all night but to lose so late and the way the goal was and the way the game went, obviously the lads are devastated.

“These games are a test, playing at the ground against this type of opposition. All of them, I was proud with the way they took to it and the attitude and character they showed.”

