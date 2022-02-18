Stunning new Newcastle United 'community stadium' and training ground concept design unveiled

Sports and leisure specialist GT3 Architects, which has an office in Newcastle, drew up the plans in the wake of the club’s takeover late last year.

Newcastle’s new owners have pledged to upgrade the club’s out-dated training facilities, which were due to be rebuilt almost a decade ago.

And the proposal from GT3 Architects, which was not commissioned by the club, include a dedicated 7,000-capacity home for the women’s and youth teams. The “conversation-starter” proposal also features a Wembley Way-style access route, fitness trails, classroom space and media facilities as well as 13 full-size pitches.

The proposed new Newcastle United "community stadium" and training complex, designed by North East-based GT3 Architects.

There are more pitches on the adjacent academy site, as well as a 60-bed hotel offering on-side accommodation for players and temporary living space for visiting teams and families.

Paul Reed, associate director and sport and leisure lead at GT3 Architects, said: “Given our people-first approach, sports and leisure expertise, and being a proud North East practice, the idea of creating a design for a key part of our city and its community was something our team were excited to start exploring.

“Our design proposal embraces the three different elements of football for Newcastle: first-team training, academy training, and women's football.

"Some of my most powerful memories of Newcastle United is watching the players train during the Keegan era – building a bond between the club and the community, all whilst providing the resources needed for elite sport, is difficult, but it’s a challenge we’ve loved addressing.

“We’d like to encourage people to get in touch with their thoughts, including football fans, sports and leisure experts, fans of the club, and NUFC themselves.

"This design is a conversation starter and we’d love to be part of that dialogue.

“As architects and master planners, our goal is to tackle the challenges facing communities through people-focused design.

"We want to break down barriers and create a facility that benefits not only the athletes that train there, but the people who make the club a success – the fans, the future players, the people of Newcastle.”

Reed was involved in the design of the Manchester City’s stadium and training ground as well as the Olympique Stadium in London, now used by West Ham United.

