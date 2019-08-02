Newcastle United complete deal for highly-rated winger in second transfer today
Newcastle United have completed a second transfer deal today.
By James Copley
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 19:08
Steve Bruce has signed France under-21 international winger Allan Saint-Maximin on a six-year contract from Ligue 1 side Nice.
The news came shortly after the North East finalised a move for Dutch international left-back Jetro Willems.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Saint-Maximin, just 22-years-old, was on Tyneside on Friday to complete the switch, thought to be in the region of £15.5m which could rise to £20m.
Both new signings could play against AS St Etienne in a pre-season friendly tomorrow.