Newcastle United concerning transfer update after low-key midfield arrival confirmed

Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe has provided a concerning transfer update with a player yet to be signed so far.

Over halfway through the January transfer window and Newcastle United are yet to sign a player.

And with no sign of any incomings, that could remain the case until the window closes on February 1. Newcastle have been dealt several injury blows over the course of the season so far and currently have 11 first-team players unavailable.

Joelinton's potential season-ending thigh injury leaves Newcastle with just three fit and available midfielders with Premier League experience in Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and 17-year-old Lewis Miley. Newcastle have brought 21-year-old midfielder Joe White back from his loan at Crewe Alexandra, but he is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance.

The Magpies have also been linked with a loan move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, but have been put off by a significant loan fee. Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest.

Palace are understood to be leading the race for Phillips with manager Roy Hodgson confirming the club's interest in a loan move.

But things are very quiet back at Newcastle with Howe unable to provide a clear answer on what business the club could do before the end of the window.

When asked if Joelinton's injury alters any transfer plans, The Magpies boss said: “Not currently, I don’t think.

“I don't know [if we'll sign any players], is the honest answer. I've got no idea as we sit here now. Obviously, it would be my intention to try, but let's wait and see."

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales also played down the prospect of a busy January for the club it continues to adhere to profit and sustainability rules in the Premier League.

"It's a difficult window to get value when you're in the middle of the season and you are trying to bring quality in," Eales admitted last week. "Clubs aren't willing to, or are less willing in January, to lose those types of players.

"Summer is always better from a value and a planning perspective. Secondly, we have had a number of injuries and we have got some very good players coming back in the second half of the season. We have that aspect as well when we look at the squad and talk about strengthening, we have players coming back who will have an impact.

"That will be the first couple of things, but like everything, we have to approach it on the medium to long-term basis rather than kneejerk reactions. You have seen from the accounts the level of investment in the squad.

"We always have to be mindful of the PSR stuff and making sure we are always going to be compliant long term.