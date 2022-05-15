The striker came off the bench for the final 25 minutes of the match as Newcastle fell to a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

It was the first time Wilson had featured for United since being forced off with a serious calf injury against Manchester United in December.

While Wilson admitted it was ‘so nice’ to get back out on the pitch, a one-on-one chance he had that was stopped by Ederson has haunted him ever since.

“It was nice, it was so nice,” Wilson said. “City away is never an easy one to come back to but this is the Premier League and no game is easy.

“I came on a bit later in the game and we were 3-0 down at the time and it was all just about helping the team get back into the game.

“I tried to do that, should have done that, I had an opportunity to score which is the most frustrating thing when you’ve been out for so long and you come back and then you have a one-on-one, it’s something you’ve worked on throughout your rehab for so long that technically, you know you can put it in and nine times out of 10 you score.

“I’m a matchday finisher and by my standards I was thoroughly disappointed. It’s something that has haunted me for the last couple of days but that’s also something that when you’re fit and playing you’re just like boom, boom, boom, boom, you’ve got another opportunity to do it.

“But for me, because there’s only two games left now, it’s like time is running out and I’m trying to make up for lost time. Any opportunity like that, I’m hard on myself, I have to score that.

“The main thing is that I’ve come back having chances and opportunities to score and as a striker that is the most important thing.”

