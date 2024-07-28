Eddie Howe’s side defeated Hull City 2-0 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy. The Magpies will now head to Asia to play two further friendlies against Urawa Reds and Yokohama FM.
Unlike the game against Hull, Howe will have more of his first-team players to choose from in Japan with those that missed the game with slight injuries set to travel to Asia. Sandro Tonali, who is still suspended from football, is also set to be among the group that travels to Japan.
However, there are have been some noticeable absentees for the trip. Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United squad that will head to Japan and why some first-team players have missed out on the trip entirely:
