Newcastle United confirm defender departure as Lewis Cass joins Port Vale

Cass played a major role for Vale during the first-half of last season, playing 27 times in all-competitions before an ankle-injury curtailed his season early in January.

In Cass’ absence, Vale won promotion to League One via the playoffs, defeating Mansfield Town at Wembley to secure their place in the third-tier of English football.

Cass, 22, has been at Newcastle for over a decade, was offered a contract by his boyhood club, but has opted to return to Port Vale on a permanent basis.

Lewis Cass has joined Port Vale on a permanent basis (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

On Twitter, Cass reacted to the news, tweeting: ‘I Would like to thank everyone associated with @nufc during my last 10 years at this great club. From the players in the changing room to the staff around the building thank you for making my time there special.