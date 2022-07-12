Newcastle United confirm departure as Jeff Hendrick links up with former Manchester United and Liverpool man

Hendrick signed for Newcastle on a free transfer in August 2020 from Burnley and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against West Ham to seal a 2-0 win for the Magpies.
Hendrick, who has 74 caps for the Republic of Ireland, also scored the last ever goal of the Mike Ashley-era at Newcastle with his strike against Wolves in October.
However, since the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager, Hendrick has found first-team opportunities limited and after being omitted from the 25-man Premier League squad, spent the second-half of last season on-loan at QPR.
Hendrick will again return to the Championship next season and will play his football at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after joining Reading on a season-long loan deal.
The Royals, who currently have a transfer embargo hanging over them and are thus limited to free transfer and loan deals, are currently managed by Paul Ince.