Newcastle United confirm departure as Jeff Hendrick links up with former Manchester United and Liverpool man

Hendrick signed for Newcastle on a free transfer in August 2020 from Burnley and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against West Ham to seal a 2-0 win for the Magpies.

Hendrick, who has 74 caps for the Republic of Ireland, also scored the last ever goal of the Mike Ashley-era at Newcastle with his strike against Wolves in October.

However, since the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager, Hendrick has found first-team opportunities limited and after being omitted from the 25-man Premier League squad, spent the second-half of last season on-loan at QPR.

Jeff Hendrick has joined Championship side Reading on a season-long loan deal (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Hendrick will again return to the Championship next season and will play his football at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after joining Reading on a season-long loan deal.