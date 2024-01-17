Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of Ian Bogie after almost 10 years as an Academy coach.

Bogie's most recent role was as Newcastle's Under-15s/16s lead coach.

He was part of Newcastle's 1985 FA Youth Cup winning side alongside Paul Gascoigne and went on to make 21 first-team appearances, scoring once, before his departure in 1989. The midfielder went on to play for Preston North End, Millwall, Leyton Orient, Port Vale and Kidderminster Harriers in the Football League before moving into coaching.

The 56-year-old helped Gateshead achieve consecutive promotions to reach the Conference and managed the Tynesiders over 300 times between 2007 and 2012. He also had a brief stint at Stockport County in 2013 before returning to Newcastle in an Academy coaching role in November 2014.

Bogie has spent the best part of the last decade working to develop young players at Newcastle's academy. A statement issued by the club confirmed his departure. "Newcastle United can announce that its Under 15s/16s Lead Coach Ian Bogie has left the club. Ian worked at the club's Academy for almost ten years, serving in coaching roles with the Magpies' Under-14, Under15-16 and Under-18 age groups.

"As a player, Ian represented Newcastle United's first team and enjoyed a long and successful playing career in the Football League before making the step into coaching and managing Gateshead and Stockport County. He re-joined United as an Academy coach in 2014.