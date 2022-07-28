Newcastle United confirm design of new away kit and when supporters can purchase it

Following the announcements of their home strip and white and green third kit, Newcastle have revealed the design of their away hit for next season.

The kit is predominantly navy blue with gold detailing. The kit is described by the Newcastle website as: ‘Designed with a navy colourway and gold detailing, and adorned with a sleeve print inspired by the Leazes Stand, the away kit exists to celebrate the famous home of Newcastle United.

‘The Magpies' kits are expertly crafted with Castore's blend of high-stretch fabrics, offering an outstanding fit and freedom of movement for players and supporters alike.’.

Supporters can purchase the new kit from 10am on Friday in the club shop or online.

Meanwhile, United’s first-team are preparing for their final two friendly matches, against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao, ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.