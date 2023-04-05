News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United confirm eight players out v West Ham as £60m duo return after injury scare - photos

Newcastle United’s line-up to face West Ham United at the London Stadium has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making a couple of changes after Manchester United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Apr 2023, 18:58 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Howe has recalled Callum Wilson to the Newcastle starting line-up in place of Alexander Isak. Wilson came off the bench to score in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday and boast an impressive record against tonight’s opposition with 10 goals in 12 Premier League outings against them.

But The Magpies’ other goalscorer in Sunday’s match, Joe Willock, has dropped out of the side following a slight hamstring concern after the match. Joelinton has returned to the line-up in Willock’s place.

Willock scored in the 1-1 draw against The Hammers at the London Stadium last season.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Willock, Isak, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Gordon

But Newcastle have several players ruled out of tonight’s match with Miguel Almiron still recovering from a thigh injury.

Here’s the full list of absentees...

Miguel Almiron is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training.

1. Miguel Almiron - thigh

Miguel Almiron is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training. Photo: Michael Regan

Missed out on a place in the squad despite starting twice for Northern Ireland during the international break.

2. Jamal Lewis - tactical

Missed out on a place in the squad despite starting twice for Northern Ireland during the international break. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are the preferred full-back options on the bench today.

3. Paul Dummett - tactical

Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are the preferred full-back options on the bench today. Photo: Stu Forster

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

4. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad. Photo: Jan Kruger

