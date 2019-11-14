Newcastle United confirm Jamaal Lascelles injury blow
Newcastle United have confirmed skipper Jamaal Lascelles will be OUT until 2020.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:49 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:49 am
The 26-year-old lasted just 20 minutes of United’s 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last weekend following a collision with Martin Dubravka and Callum Wilson.
An NUFC statement, released on Twitter, reads: “#NUFC will be without captain Jamaal Lascelles until the New Year after he suffered a knee injury in the win over AFC Bournemouth. Speedy recovery, @Lascelles16!”
Lascelles has started every one of Newcastle’s 12 Premier League games this season, scoring once.