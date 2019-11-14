NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United leaves the pitch after receiving medical attention during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old lasted just 20 minutes of United’s 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last weekend following a collision with Martin Dubravka and Callum Wilson.

An NUFC statement, released on Twitter, reads: “#NUFC will be without captain Jamaal Lascelles until the New Year after he suffered a knee injury in the win over AFC Bournemouth. Speedy recovery, @Lascelles16!”