Newcastle United confirm loan exit for defender following injury lay-off

Watts spent last season on-loan at Wigan Athletic as he helped Leam Richardson’s side secure promotion back to the Championship.

The 22-year-old made 26 league appearances for the Latics last campaign and joined up with Eddie Howe’s first-team during pre-season, however, a knee-injury halted his progression during the off-season.

Watts has had his move to Peterborough United confirmed and will be available to play for Posh in around four weeks time once his injury worries clear-up.

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Kell Watts of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Watts, who made his first-team debut against Liverpool at the end of the 2019/20 season, also enjoyed a successful spell at Plymouth Argyle in 2020/21 and will hope to impress during his spell at the Weston Homes Stadium.