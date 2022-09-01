Newcastle United confirm loan exit for defender following injury lay-off
Another loan exit from Newcastle United has been confirmed with Kell Watts joining League One side Peterborough United until January.
Watts spent last season on-loan at Wigan Athletic as he helped Leam Richardson’s side secure promotion back to the Championship.
The 22-year-old made 26 league appearances for the Latics last campaign and joined up with Eddie Howe’s first-team during pre-season, however, a knee-injury halted his progression during the off-season.
Watts has had his move to Peterborough United confirmed and will be available to play for Posh in around four weeks time once his injury worries clear-up.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
2
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe v Liverpool
-
3
Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
-
4
Newcastle United confirm first deadline day done deal as midfielder signs two-year contract
-
5
Ex-Newcastle and Leeds United player once valued at £27m available on deadline day free transfer
Watts, who made his first-team debut against Liverpool at the end of the 2019/20 season, also enjoyed a successful spell at Plymouth Argyle in 2020/21 and will hope to impress during his spell at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Elsewhere, Matty Longstaff, Lucas de Bolle and Martin Dubravka have all had loan exits from Newcastle confirmed today.