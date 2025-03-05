Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales disputed the suggestion the club had now gone three transfer windows without making a major signing.

The last two January transfer windows have seen Newcastle refrain from making a first-team signing. Last summer saw Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy join on free transfers, Will Osula arrive for £10million from Sheffield United and Odysseas Vlachodimos arrive from Nottingham Forest for a reported £20million as part of a PSR-influenced deal that saw Elliot Anderson move in the opposite direction for £35million.

Ruddy and Vlachodimos have not started a game for Newcastle this season while Osula’s minutes have been largely limited to cup competitions against lower-league opposition. Kelly was the only summer addition to start league games for Newcastle this season but the defender has since left the club to join Juventus on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent.

But when asked about the lack of major additions in the last three windows for Newcastle, Eales disputed that with a technicality.

Newcastle United’s only ‘major’ summer signing in 2024

“To go back to the last three [transfer] windows,” Eales said. “Firstly, Lewis Hall was signed permanently last summer.

“Although it feels like he was not a new player as we was on loan, for PSR and the spend we are allowed to do, that transfer happened in that [2024] summer window.”

While Hall initially joined on loan from Chelsea with an obligation to make the move permanent for £28million, that figure was not included in Newcastle’s 2023-24 finances and will instead be included in the 2024-25 finances as that is officially when the permanent transfer went through. So to say Newcastle have not made a major signing in each of the last three transfer windows would be wrong, in PSR terms at least.

But to say Newcastle haven’t made significant additions to the squad in the last three transfer windows would be accurate has been at the club since August 2023.

After a slow start to his Newcastle career, Hall established himself as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side at left-back. But less than a fortnight before the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, the 20-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Newcastle United confirm Lewis Hall injury blow

Hall suffered a foot injury against Liverpool last week and missed the subsequent FA Cup fifth-round defeat against Brighton at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A few days later, the club confirmed the defender would miss the rest of the season.

The update read: “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.

“The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies’ Premier League fixture at Liverpool. Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

“Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.”

It’s the latest blow for Newcastle, who have already lost Anthony Gordon for the next three matches following his straight red card against Brighton. Jamaal Lascelles will also miss the final as he recovers from a knee injury while Sven Botman is a doubt having been sidelined for a month with a knee issue.