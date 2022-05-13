Majed Al Sorour, chief executive of Golf Saudi, has joined chairman and Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben on the club’s board.

The appointee has attended a number of games since last October’s takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Al Sorour was a professional footballer with Saudi side Al Nassr before embarking on a career in business.

Golf Saudi have been touted as a potential new sponsor for the club. The country wants to become “a global destination for golf”, according to Al Sorour, who was first linked with a place on the board in January.

The news comes after a photograph was published online of a new United away kit in Saudi Arabian colours. The white and green Castore strip is set to be worn next season by the club, which is 80%-owned by PIF following a takeover last October.