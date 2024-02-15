Newcastle United have handed out a number of new contracts so far this season.

Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley have all agreed new deals at the club. Newcastle have also triggered an option to extend Emil Krafth's contract until the summer of 2025.

Krafth's previous deal at Newcastle was set to expire this summer but now an option has been triggered to keep the right-back at St James' Park for another season.

The 29-year-old has spent the majority of the past two years on the sidelines following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. Although Krafth has since returned to full fitness, his last Premier League start came in May 2022.

But Newcastle still have several players facing uncertain futures at the club. Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius all have deals expire in the summer.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles' contract was also understood to expire in the summer but that has been played down by Howe with the club having an option to extend the defender's stay.

Newcastle are also in talks with Joelinton regarding a new deal. The Brazilian's current contract expires next summer and Howe has admitted the club may be forced to sell the player if a new deal is not agreed.

Here are the contract lengths of every Newcastle United player as things stand...

Loris Karius - 2024 Karius signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle in the summer but is still yet to feature for the club in the Premier League.

Mark Gillespie - 2024 Another still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, three-and-a-half-years after signing. The 31-year-old goalkeeper's current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension over the summer.

Kell Watts - 2024 Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer.