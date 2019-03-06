Newcastle United confirm senior exit from club

Peter Beardsley has left Newcastle United in the wake of an investigation into allegations of bullying.

Beardsley – who had been the Under-23 coach – had "agreed a period of leave" in January last year so the club could investigate allegations made against him.

The 58-year-old denied the allegations.

United thanked Beardsley for his service as a player, coach and ambassador after announcing his departure.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club.

"We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this time.​"