Newcastle are understood to have paid a five-figure fee to the Scottish League Two club for the 19-year-old.

Smith has been on trial with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad during pre-season and has now completed a move to the Tyneside club.

The Magpies have strengthened their academy squads over the summer with the signings of promising youngsters Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy and Jordan Hackett from Kilmarnock, Galway United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Smith is a product of Celtic's academy but left the club last summer and pursued a first team opportunity with East Fife.

At just 18, he amassed 28 appearances between the sticks for the Scottish side last season. Smith's arrival will see him join up with Newcastle’s academy sides where he will compete with goalkeepers Will Brown, Max Thompson and Steven Bessent.

Following confirmation of his move, Smith said: "I'm buzzing to be signing for Newcastle United. "After playing in the lower leagues of Scotland, I couldn't be happier with the opportunity to go and play for a club like Newcastle.

"I was playing part-time at East Fife last season so it's a great opportunity to be full-time with Newcastle. It's an unbelievable chance for me to go and develop my career further so it was a no-brainer for me to join.

"Playing for East Fife's first-team was good experience, especially at a young age, and playing mens' football did me the world of good. I just want to be playing week in week out, especially as a goalkeeper.