Burnley striker Chris Wood has joined Kieran Trippier as a new arrival on Tyneside this window.

Signing on an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £25m, Wood will wear the No.20 shirt and should be available to face Watford on Saturday at St James’s Park.

Revealing his delight at joining Newcastle United, Wood said: "This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United's new signing Chris Wood (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

As mentioned, Wood could make his debut for Newcastle against Watford at the weekend and the Magpies Head Coach, Eddie Howe, recognises the great ‘attacking threat’ that the New Zealand international poses:

"Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.” Howe said.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."

Burnley have also confirmed that Newcastle activated the release clause in Wood’s contract.

