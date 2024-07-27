The Magpies will play in-front of supporters for the first time this pre-season when they take on Hull City this afternoon. A game against German third-tier outfit SpVgg Unterhaching away in Germany resulted in a 3-1 win for Eddie Howe’s side, whilst they have also played a training game against Burnley at the Clarets’ training ground.

Their clash against Hull will be a good test for the Magpies to see how they are shaping up ahead of the new season - one that gets underway in three weeks time when they host Southampton at St James’ Park.

Joe Willock hasn’t made the trip to Hull, neither has Sean Longstaff. Those on international duty at the Copa America and Euro 2024 haven’t been included in the matchday squad either:

Newcastle United team news: Nick Pope; Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Jamal Lewis, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Jamie Miley

Nick Pope - 7 Swept things up comfortably and made an excellent reaction save to deny Regan Slater from equalising. Made a couple more routine saves as Hull created a few openings.

Tino Livramento - 6 His first match appearance after seeing his 2023-24 campaign cut short due to an ankle injury in May. A steady performance at right back and gradually got forward more as the game wore on. Blazed an angled shot over the bar in the second half.

Emil Krafth - 6 Comfortable at the back for the most part with only one shaky moment. Was rarely put under any sustained pressure.

Dan Burn - 6 Kept Hull at arm's length throughout. Steady defensive showing.