Newcastle United confirm third signing of the window with capture of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon
Newcastle have completed their third signing of the window.
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has joined Newcastle United on an undisclosed fee and has signed a four and a half year deal with the club.
Guimaraes, who is currently on international duty with Brazil, has become Newcastle’s third signing of the window following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: "Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead."
"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty."
Guimaraes will wear the No.39. shirt, the same number as the taxi his father drove.