The defender – who joined the club from Swansea City four years ago – has signed for Elche in Spain.

Fernandez made 89 appearances, and scored two goals, for the club.

The 33-year-old was hit by injuries last season, and only made two appearances under head coach Eddie Howe.

A club statement read: “Fernandez departs with the best wishes of everybody at Newcastle United, and the club thanks him for his service.”