Newcastle United confirm transfer deadline day exit
Federico Fernandez has left Newcastle United in the final hour of the transfer window.
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:40 pm
The defender – who joined the club from Swansea City four years ago – has signed for Elche in Spain.
Fernandez made 89 appearances, and scored two goals, for the club.
The 33-year-old was hit by injuries last season, and only made two appearances under head coach Eddie Howe.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
2
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe v Liverpool
-
3
Newcastle United confirm first deadline day done deal as midfielder signs two-year contract
-
4
Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
-
5
Ex-Newcastle and Leeds United player once valued at £27m available on deadline day free transfer
A club statement read: “Fernandez departs with the best wishes of everybody at Newcastle United, and the club thanks him for his service.”