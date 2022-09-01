News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirm transfer deadline day exit

Federico Fernandez has left Newcastle United in the final hour of the transfer window.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:40 pm
The defender – who joined the club from Swansea City four years ago – has signed for Elche in Spain.

Fernandez made 89 appearances, and scored two goals, for the club.

The 33-year-old was hit by injuries last season, and only made two appearances under head coach Eddie Howe.

A club statement read: “Fernandez departs with the best wishes of everybody at Newcastle United, and the club thanks him for his service.”

