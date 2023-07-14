Ben Parkinson, Ciaran Thompson and Shaun Mavididi have all signed professional deals with Newcastle. This comes a month after the club’s retained list confirmed that the trio were set to sign their first full-time professional contracts.

Parkinson, 18, was a regular for Newcastle’s Under-18s side last season, scoring five goals in 11 league appearances while also scoring twice after stepping up to the Under-21s side. He also captained the Young Magpies in the FA Youth Cup, scoring three times in the competition.

Defender Thompson, 18, scored three goals in 16 league appearances for the Under-18s side while also making four appearances for the Under-21s last season while former Arsenal academy player Mavididi, 17, scored twice in 14 appearances for the Under-18s side.

Boyhood Newcastle fan Parkinson told the club website: “I’m absolutely over the moon to sign my first professional contract.

“It’s a huge moment, personally, but also for the people around me who have had to sacrifice their time and effort in order to help me get to this point and to do it here at the club I grew up supporting makes it even more special.

“`There has been moments that really stand out this season, with one being the two FA Youth Cup games we had. I scored twice against Charlton to win 3-2 [at The Valley] and then, despite the result, my goal against Arsenal in the next round. It meant a lot to score in front of fans at St. James’ Park.

“I also enjoyed my goal against Leeds for the under-21s as it was my first at that level in a really tough match.

“I think I have benefited a lot from stepping up to the under-21s as it made me realise the level, physicality and pace I needed to match so that I could compete and do well.