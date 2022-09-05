News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirm 'welcome addition' at St James's Park with new commercial partnership

Newcastle United have confirmed a new commercial partnership with hair transplant specialists Dr. Cinik.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:41 pm
The Istanbul-based company will feature on the LED advertising boards on matchdays at St James’s Park as well as the club’s social media channels.

The club will be showing ‘hair-rasing moments from seasons gone-by’ in partnership with Dr. Cinik.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle’s head of commercial Dale Aitchison said: “Dr. Cinik is a welcome addition to our growing family of partners at Newcastle United.

"We are exploring new commercial opportunities with leading organisations across new markets and our partnership with Dr. Cinik is one that provides attractive mutual benefits."

Dr. Cinik Founder, Dr. Emrah Cinik, added: "Newcastle United is one of the most established clubs in the Premier League and I'm glad to be a partner of Newcastle United as a football fan."

Dr. Cinik will be rewarding supporters with competitions and discounts throughout the partnership with Newcastle United.

