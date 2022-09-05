Newcastle United confirm 'welcome addition' at St James's Park with new commercial partnership
Newcastle United have confirmed a new commercial partnership with hair transplant specialists Dr. Cinik.
The Istanbul-based company will feature on the LED advertising boards on matchdays at St James’s Park as well as the club’s social media channels.
The club will be showing ‘hair-rasing moments from seasons gone-by’ in partnership with Dr. Cinik.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson push to return
-
2
Amanada Staveley reveals Newcastle United's next move after VAR blunder
-
3
Arsenal ‘refused’ to do business with Newcastle United over loan deal, Magpies ‘dismissed’ ex-Man Utd midfielder raid
-
4
Mehrdad Ghodoussi sends message to Premier League after Newcastle United goal disallowed by VAR
-
5
Federico Fernandez issues message to Newcastle United fans
Newcastle’s head of commercial Dale Aitchison said: “Dr. Cinik is a welcome addition to our growing family of partners at Newcastle United.
"We are exploring new commercial opportunities with leading organisations across new markets and our partnership with Dr. Cinik is one that provides attractive mutual benefits."
Dr. Cinik Founder, Dr. Emrah Cinik, added: "Newcastle United is one of the most established clubs in the Premier League and I'm glad to be a partner of Newcastle United as a football fan."
Dr. Cinik will be rewarding supporters with competitions and discounts throughout the partnership with Newcastle United.