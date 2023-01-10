Newcastle confirmed line-up v Leicester: Eight changes as Saint-Maximin & Isak calls made - photos
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup has been confirmed
The match at St James’s Park (8pm kick-off) will see Newcastle looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 FA Cup defeat against League One side Sheffield Wednesday and reach a first League Cup semi-final since 1976. Leicester are a well established side in the competition having won it three times and reached the last eight in five of the last six seasons.
Newcastle have won their last two meetings with Leicester, securing a 2-1 win at St James’s last season and beating the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.
Howe made eight changes to his side for the Sheffield Wednesday game and has done the same again tonight. The Magpies welcomed back Alexander Isak from a lengthy thigh injury on Saturday with the club’s record signing expected to play some role once again on Tuesday night.
“He’s getting closer,” said Howe ahead of the match. “Hopefully, Saturday will do him good, and he’ll be involved. We want him fit and available as quickly as possible. I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum.”
Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope return after being rested while Allan Saint-Maximin is back on the bench following illness.
Here is Newcastle United’s line-up to face Leicester City...