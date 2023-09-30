News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirmed starting XI v Burnley: Eight changes following £55m injury blow - photos

Newcastle United’s line-up against Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST

Newcastle’s first 3pm kick-off of the season sees Eddie Howe make a number of changes to his side from the midweek Carabao Cup win against Manchester City.

Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon all come back into the side with only Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Alexander Isak keeping their place from the Man City match.

Sven Botman and Callum Wilson both didn’t pass late fitness tests and are unavailable for the match with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

The Magpies go into the game full of confidence having won three and drawn one of their last four matches in all competitions without conceding.

