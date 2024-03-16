Newcastle United's starting line-up has been confirmed for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City.
Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Chelsea on Monday night in the Premier League. Anthony Gordon has kept his place in the starting line-up despite being forced off with a knee injury at Stamford Bridge.
The 23-year-old has since returned to training and earned an England call-up before being passed fit for the match at the Etihad Stadium. Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles return to the starting line-up with Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron dropping out.
Almiron has dropped to the bench while Livramento missed out on a place in the side due to a knock.
Howe's side have also switched formation to a five-at-the-back set-up as they look to end a 10-year losing streak at the Etihad Stadium. Newcastle will be hoping to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 2005.
They face a City side who won the competition last season and have only lost once to Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium since it was opened in 2003.
NUFC XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Gordon, Isak
Subs: Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Anderson, Miley