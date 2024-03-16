Newcastle United confirmed starting XI v Man City: Fresh fitness blow as Anthony Gordon call made

Manchester City v Newcastle United team news: Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes all start for Eddie Howe's side in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Dominic Scurr
Published 16th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT

Newcastle United's starting line-up has been confirmed for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City.

Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Chelsea on Monday night in the Premier League. Anthony Gordon has kept his place in the starting line-up despite being forced off with a knee injury at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has since returned to training and earned an England call-up before being passed fit for the match at the Etihad Stadium. Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles return to the starting line-up with Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron dropping out.

Almiron has dropped to the bench while Livramento missed out on a place in the side due to a knock.

Howe's side have also switched formation to a five-at-the-back set-up as they look to end a 10-year losing streak at the Etihad Stadium. Newcastle will be hoping to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 2005.

They face a City side who won the competition last season and have only lost once to Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium since it was opened in 2003.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Gordon, Isak

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

Dubravka was the hero last time out in the FA Cup with a string of impressive saves during the match and in the penalty shootout.

1. Martin Dubravka

Set to play in a deeper role after coming off the bench and scoring at Chelsea on Monday. The only member of Newcastle's squad to have previously scored a goal for the club at the Etihad Stadium.

2. Jacob Murphy

Lascelles has been used to combat Erling Haaland by Howe in the past and he could be asked to fill a similar role again this weekend in the place of Svan Botman who has struggled in recent times.

3. Jamaal Lascelles

It was an uncharacteristically indifferent display from Schar on Monday night and he will be keen to get back to his very best this weekend.

4. Fabian Schar

