Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Chelsea on Monday night in the Premier League. Anthony Gordon has kept his place in the starting line-up despite being forced off with a knee injury at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has since returned to training and earned an England call-up before being passed fit for the match at the Etihad Stadium. Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles return to the starting line-up with Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron dropping out.

Almiron has dropped to the bench while Livramento missed out on a place in the side due to a knock.

Howe's side have also switched formation to a five-at-the-back set-up as they look to end a 10-year losing streak at the Etihad Stadium. Newcastle will be hoping to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 2005.

They face a City side who won the competition last season and have only lost once to Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium since it was opened in 2003.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Gordon, Isak

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

Martin Dubravka Dubravka was the hero last time out in the FA Cup with a string of impressive saves during the match and in the penalty shootout.

Jacob Murphy Set to play in a deeper role after coming off the bench and scoring at Chelsea on Monday. The only member of Newcastle's squad to have previously scored a goal for the club at the Etihad Stadium.

Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has been used to combat Erling Haaland by Howe in the past and he could be asked to fill a similar role again this weekend in the place of Svan Botman who has struggled in recent times.