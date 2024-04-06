Newcastle United face yet another big match in their search for European football when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage. A win for the Magpies could see them end the day in 7th place dependent on results elsewhere.

However, defeat for the visitors would see them lose ground in the race for European qualification and give Fulham a big boost in their hopes of playing continental football next season. The Cottagers come into the game with very few injury or suspension concerns, unlike their visitors.

Eddie Howe is without long-term absentees Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope whilst Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento have all missed the trip to the capital.