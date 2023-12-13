Newcastle United v AC Milan: Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley and Martin Dubravka all start for Eddie Howe's side in the Champions League.

Newcastle United's starting line-up to face AC Milan in the Champions League at St James' Park has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made one change to the side that were beaten 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with Callum Wilson starting up front with Alexander Isak dropping to the bench. Martin Dubravka keeps his place in goal despite pre-match illness concerns after the Slovakian missed training on Tuesday.

Sean Longstaff returned from injury at Spurs on Sunday and keeps his place on the bench for the match. The Magpies have also been handed an injury boost on the bench with Dan Burn back involved after missing the last seven matches with a back injury. The defender is the latest player to return from injury for The Magpies, who still have 12 first-team players unavailable for the Champions League clash.

Newcastle must beat Milan to have a chance of progressing to the last-16 of the competition. Progress will only be guaranteed with a win if Paris Saint-Germain fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in the other group match. A draw would only be enough to secure Europa League football for Howe's side while a defeat would see them exit Europe altogether.

Here is the confirmed Newcastle United starting line-up and bench to face AC Milan tonight...

