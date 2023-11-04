News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Newcastle United confirmed XI v Arsenal: Shock injury return & illness boost - eight changes made from Man Utd

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Arsenal has been confirmed ahead of Saturday night’s Premier League match at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT

As expected, Eddie Howe has made wholesale changes to his Newcastle side that beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night - reverting back to the starting line-up that played in the previous Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fabian Schar returns to the starting line-up after missing the match at Old Trafford due to illness while Nick Pope comes back into the side for Martin Dubravka.

There was also a surprise return to the bench for Jacob Murphy following a dislocated shoulder. Howe claimed in his pre-match press conference that the club were still waiting to make a decision on whether the winger requires surgery.

Lewis Miley was also back involved following illness while the likes of Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes remain sidelined.

Newcastle United’s confirmed starting line-up and bench...

Pope was rested for the win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. He has kept four clean sheets in the league this season with no goalkeeper registering more shutouts so far this campaign.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope was rested for the win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. He has kept four clean sheets in the league this season with no goalkeeper registering more shutouts so far this campaign.

Photo Sales
Although Tino Livramento shone in midweek, Trippier will likely be returned to the starting XI for the visit of Arsenal.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Although Tino Livramento shone in midweek, Trippier will likely be returned to the starting XI for the visit of Arsenal.

Photo Sales
Whilst Lascelles missed the win at Old Trafford, he has been very solid when required in recent times. He will have to be at his best to repel Eddie Nketiah who netted a hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Whilst Lascelles missed the win at Old Trafford, he has been very solid when required in recent times. He will have to be at his best to repel Eddie Nketiah who netted a hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend.

Photo Sales
Schar has been a key cog in Howe’s team this season and will be heavily relied on once again this weekend.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has been a key cog in Howe’s team this season and will be heavily relied on once again this weekend.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweArsenalPremier LeagueFabian ScharNick PopeOld TraffordManchester United