Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Arsenal has been confirmed ahead of Saturday night’s Premier League match at St James’ Park.

As expected, Eddie Howe has made wholesale changes to his Newcastle side that beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night - reverting back to the starting line-up that played in the previous Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fabian Schar returns to the starting line-up after missing the match at Old Trafford due to illness while Nick Pope comes back into the side for Martin Dubravka.

There was also a surprise return to the bench for Jacob Murphy following a dislocated shoulder. Howe claimed in his pre-match press conference that the club were still waiting to make a decision on whether the winger requires surgery.

Lewis Miley was also back involved following illness while the likes of Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes remain sidelined.

Newcastle United’s confirmed starting line-up and bench...

