Newcastle United confirmed XI v Blackburn: Five changes as £87m trio drop out & double fitness boost

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United: The team news is in for Tuesday night's FA Cup clash at Ewood Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:47 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 18:57 GMT

Newcastle United have made five changes from the side that were beaten 4-1 at Arsenal on Saturday.

Newcastle face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth-round on Tuesday evening with Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy all coming back into the side. Loris Karius, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Miguel Almiron drop to the bench while Sven Botman drops out entirely.

Botman was the subject of criticism following the defeat at the Emirates Stadium as he scored an own goal and was partly at fault for another.

Ahead of the match, Howe said: "Sven has a serious knee injury and has returned to fitness and improved with each game.

"But he is still working back to his best levels. We are monitoring his knee and hope it can adapt to Premier League football. It was a significant injury."

Elliot Anderson has also returned to the bench after four months out with a stress fracture in his back. The game also marks Lascelles' first start in two months and Joe Willock's first start in almost four months due to respective injury issues.

Here is the Newcastle United confirmed starting line-up and bench for Tuesday's FA Cup match...

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Returns to the side following illness.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Rarely missed any matches for Newcastle since the start of last season.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Returns to the side for his first start in over two months.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Will be looking to keep a third successive FA Cup clean sheet after some difficult defensive displays in the Premier League.

