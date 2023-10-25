News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirmed XI v Dortmund: £84m duo return as two changes & Sandro Tonali call made - photos

Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund: The team news has landed for tonight’s Champions League match at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:54 BST

Newcastle’s third Champions League group stage match sees Eddie Howe make two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday. Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron return to the starting line-up in place of Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy, two players who scored in United’s previous match.

Joe Willock also made his return from injury after five months out as he was named on the bench for the first time this season while Sandro Tonali kept his place on the bench amid an investigation into alleged illegal betting.

Newcastle currently sit top of their Champions League group with four point from their opening two matches. The Magpies drew 0-0 at AC Milan in their opening match before beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 last time out in the Champions League at St James’ Park.

Dortmund are still looking to score their first goals in the competition this season after a 2-0 defeat to PSG and a 0-0 draw with AC Milan. The German side are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far this season with their only defeat so far this campaign coming in the Champions League.

Here is Newcastle United’s confirmed line-up for the match at St James’ Park...

Pope kept yet another clean sheet at the weekend, but in truth had to do very little against a blunt Crystal Palace attack. Borussia Dortmund are expected to ask more questions of him on Wednesday night.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Trippier is in some of the best form of his career at the moment and registered yet another assist at the weekend. He will be relied upon to help lead the team this week once again.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Lascelles was once again imperious on Saturday and will be hoping to put in a similar performance to the one he put in against PSG in the previous matchweek. Lascelles will wear the armband and lead from the back.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Schar has taken his game to new levels recently and is looking like one of the best centre-backs in England. His stunner against PSG last time out in the Champions League will live long in the memory.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

