Newcastle United confirmed XI v Dortmund: £84m duo return as two changes & Sandro Tonali call made - photos
Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund: The team news has landed for tonight’s Champions League match at St James’ Park.
Newcastle’s third Champions League group stage match sees Eddie Howe make two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday. Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron return to the starting line-up in place of Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy, two players who scored in United’s previous match.
Joe Willock also made his return from injury after five months out as he was named on the bench for the first time this season while Sandro Tonali kept his place on the bench amid an investigation into alleged illegal betting.
Newcastle currently sit top of their Champions League group with four point from their opening two matches. The Magpies drew 0-0 at AC Milan in their opening match before beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 last time out in the Champions League at St James’ Park.
Dortmund are still looking to score their first goals in the competition this season after a 2-0 defeat to PSG and a 0-0 draw with AC Milan. The German side are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far this season with their only defeat so far this campaign coming in the Champions League.
Here is Newcastle United’s confirmed line-up for the match at St James’ Park...