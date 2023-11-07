Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Newcastle side that beat Arsenal 1-0 last time out in the Premier League with Lewis Hall coming in for the injured Dan Burn at left-back. Tino Livramento has also been handed a start alongside Joe Willock with Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon dropping to the bench.

It’s the Livramento’s Champions League debut and only his third start for The Magpies since joining from Southampton for £31million in the summer.

Injuries also mean Howe has had to name several youngsters to bolster the bench with Lewis Miley, Lucas De Bolle and Ben Parkinson involved.