Newcastle United have made three changes to the side as they take on AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Lewis Miley has been handed his first Premier League start for the club following Bruno Guimaraes' suspension. Callum Wilson is also ruled out following a hamstring issue picked up in the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Anthony Gordon starts through the middle with Miguel Almiron on the right as a result with Joe Willock also coming in for his first league start of the campaign. Lewis Hall has been handed his full Premier League debut for Newcastle after starting against Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

There are also places for Under-21s players Alex Murphy, Amadou Diallo and Ben Parkinson on The Magpies' bench.

Here is the Newcastle United line-up and bench to face AFC Bournemouth this evening...

NUFC XI v Bournemouth: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Miley, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Livramento, A.Murphy, Diallo, Parkinson

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope hasn’t kept a clean sheet away from St James’ Park since the end of September and will be aiming to end that particular streak this weekend. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Keeps his place at right-back despite being used as a left-back recently. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has played a major role over the last few weeks and with doubts remaining over when Sven Botman will be able to return to the first-team, he will be needed to lead the side again this weekend. Photo Sales