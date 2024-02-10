Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have made one change to the side that drew 4-4 with Luton Town for the match against Nottingham Forest.

Callum Wilson comes back into the starting line-up for Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench. There were calls for Tino Livramento to start for The Magpies at the City Ground but Eddie Howe has kept his faith in Dan Burn at left-back this afternoon with Wilson's introduction the only change.

The one big surprise in the starting line-up is Anthony Gordon keeping his place despite being spotted on crutches and with a protective boot after coming off early against Luton. Harvey Barnes, who came off the bench to score on his return from injury last weekend remains as a substitute.

"[Gordon] hasn't trained this week," Howe said ahead of the match. "We don't think the injury is serious but we're hopeful he'll be back sooner rather than later. We're not sure [when that will be]."

There are no surprise injury absences for Newcastle this afternoon with Alexander Isak still out with a groin issue and Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Matt Targett still working on their rehabilitation.

Newcastle head into the game on the back of a 2-0 win at Fulham in the FA Cup, a 3-1 win at Aston Villa and 4-4 draw against Luton Town since the winter break. They face a Forest side who beat them 3-1 at St James' Park on Boxing Day but have several players out missing, including Chris Wood who scored a hat-trick against his former side in the match.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff; Almiron, Gordon, Wilson