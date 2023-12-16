Newcastle United host Fulham at St James' Park this Saturday afternoon with some mixed team news now confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made two changes to his side that were beaten by AC Milan in midweek with Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn coming back into the side in place of Lewis Miley and the suspended Kieran Trippier. It marks the pair's first starts since returning from respective ankle and back injuries.

Tino Livramento also swapped sides from left-back to right-back in Trippier's absence. Newcastle did welcome Sven Botman back after almost three months out with a knee injury. The 23-year-old was named on the bench.

Alexander Isak, who came off the bench against Milan, was not part of the squad to face Fulham. It is understood the forward is still nursing a groin issue that previously ruled him out of five matches in October and November.

Newcastle face The Cottagers looking to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions. Howe has never lost four in a row as The Magpies' head coach.

Newcastle United line-up v Fulham: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Newcastle subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A.Murphy, Miley

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has conceded nine goals in just three games following Nick Pope’s injury. He will be hopeful of securing another Premier League clean sheet this weekend. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Tino Livramento Livramento has starred at left-back in recent times but may be shifted over to the right to cover for Kieran Trippier’s suspension. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles will have to be on top form against a Fulham side that have scored ten times in their last two league outings. Photo Sales