Luton Town v Newcastle United: The line-ups have been confirmed with decisions made over Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has named his side to face Luton Town this afternoon - with three changes from Tuesday night.

Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn come into the side in place of Sven Botman, Emil Krafth and Tino Livramento. Anthony Gordon keeps his place in the side despite being forced off with an ankle injury at Chelsea.

It's The Magpies' first Premier League match against The Hatters as they look to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea and build on the 3-0 win over Fulham last time out in the league. Luton currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, five points from safety but with a game in hand on the teams above them in the table following last weekend's postponed match against AFC Bournemouth.

The match was abandoned after 65 minutes with the score at 1-1 after captain Tom Lockyer collapsed. A club statement confirmed Lockyer is in a stable condition but won't be available for today's match.

Newcastle had several doubts and a number of players out heading into the game. Gordon kept his place in the side after picking up a knock while Fabian Schar made a quick return from a glute injury.

Krafth dropped to the bench with Alexander Isak returning as a substitute after missing the last two matches.

Joelinton has been ruled out with a hamstring issue while Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett and Sandro Tonali are all ruled out for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Here is the confirmed Newcastle United line-up for the match...

1 . GK: Martin Dubrakva Will be hoping to build on his clean sheet last time out in the Premier League against Fulham. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Kieran Trippier has had a difficult time as of late but Eddie Howe has reaffirmed his faith in the right-back, who has so often been such a reliable performer since his arrival at the club almost two years ago. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Jamaal Lascelles has impressed for Newcastle in the absence of Sven Botman. His aerial presence could be vital against Luton. Photo Sales