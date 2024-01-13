News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirmed XI v Man City: Fresh £31m blow revealed as one change made - photos

Newcastle United v Manchester City team news: Eddie Howe has named Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier in his starting line-up.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Newcastle United's starting line-up to face Manchester City has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made one change to the side that beat Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light last weekend with Lewis Miley coming in for the injured Joelinton. The Brazilian midfielder has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury that forced him off in the second half at Sunderland.

Alexander Isak will be hoping to score for a fourth successive match as he leads the line for The Magpies once again with Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon on either side.

Tino Livramento has dropped out of the side entirely due to illness in what is a fresh blow for The Magpies, who named two goalkeepers on the bench in Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius. Youngsters Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson are also among the substitutes with Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Lewis Hall.

Newcastle host Premier League champions Man City hoping to end a run of three straight league defeats. United were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest in their previous home match but have never lost consecutive matches at St James' Park under Eddie Howe.

Here's how Newcastle United line-up against Manchester City...

Dubravka was brilliant against Liverpool despite conceding four goals and pulled off some crucial saves to stop Sunderland finding a route back into the game last weekend.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Having missed the trip to Anfield, Trippier made a timely return to the starting XI at the Stadium of Light. He scored a memorable free-kick in this fixture last season.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Schar has recently signed a contract extension with the club and will be hoping to end the week by helping his side secure a result against Manchester City.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Botman will be in for a tough afternoon if Erling Haaland is deemed fit to start at St James’ Park. The Dutchman is slowly making his way back to full fitness following an extended period on the sidelines.

4. CB: Sven Botman

