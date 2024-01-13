Newcastle United's starting line-up to face Manchester City has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made one change to the side that beat Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light last weekend with Lewis Miley coming in for the injured Joelinton. The Brazilian midfielder has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury that forced him off in the second half at Sunderland.

Alexander Isak will be hoping to score for a fourth successive match as he leads the line for The Magpies once again with Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon on either side.

Tino Livramento has dropped out of the side entirely due to illness in what is a fresh blow for The Magpies, who named two goalkeepers on the bench in Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius. Youngsters Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson are also among the substitutes with Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Lewis Hall.

Newcastle host Premier League champions Man City hoping to end a run of three straight league defeats. United were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest in their previous home match but have never lost consecutive matches at St James' Park under Eddie Howe.

Here's how Newcastle United line-up against Manchester City...

